Scotland is ahead of the rest of the UK for the proportion of population testing positive to Covid, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.

Around one in 150 Scots are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to June 26 – up from one in 220 in the previous week, and the highest level since the week to February 6.

According to figures gathered from people in private households, in Wales the latest estimate is one in 450 people, up from one in 830 in the previous week and the highest level since the week to March 20.

In Northern Ireland the ONS described the trend as “uncertain”, with a latest estimate of one in 670 people, up slightly from one in 720 in the previous week.

Around one in 260 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to June 26 – up from one in 440 in the previous week, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest level since the week to February 27.

The data comes as Public Health England data revealed cases of the Delta variant of have risen almost four-fold in less than a month across the UK.

The strain, first identified in India, continues to account for approximately 95% of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the UK.

A total of 161,981 confirmed and probable cases of Delta variant have been identified in the past week, 46%, on the previous week

Of these, 10,185 were in Scotland.