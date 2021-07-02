The Scottish Tough Mudder race has been cancelled with less than a day to go after Midlothian Council revoked the event's license.

Partipants who were signed up for the event - due held at Dalkeith Country Park, near Edinburgh, on Saturday and Sunday - were sent a text message on Friday night telling them not to go to the venue.

A follow-up email said that the late decision had been taken after the local authority went back on a decision to let the race go ahead.

The email said: "At 18:27 this evening we received communication from Midlothian Council that our issued license to host this event was revoked.

"This intervention comes just 48 hours after the council voted to support our license, having reviewed the latest guidelines and considered the exhaustive safety measures we'd put in place.

"It's a maelstrom of emotions right now. We're grateful to the team for the months of work they put in with the Council, accomodating every request made and consistently demonstrating we could deliver a safe event."

It added: "We're deeply frustrated with this last-minute revocation. And we're devastated not to be able to celebrate a return to in-person events with you, our Mudder community."

The race, which pits runners against ten obstacles on a 10-mile track - was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the obstacles on the course

There had been doubts that the event would go ahead, but organisers had insisted it would be held almost up to the last minute.

The email continued: "We know there are far-reaching implications from this last-minute event cancellation. For you, our Mudders who’ve waited patiently to get back on course and been understanding as we’ve made numerous adjustments to the event, not least to start times, to accommodate Council requests.

"For our contractors and suppliers, who’ve worked tirelessly to build the event whilst navigating the ‘new normal’ of COVID protocols. Who, like many of you, have endured months of business and financial uncertainty.

"And the team at TMHQ, who left no stone unturned in their quest to give you a world-class, COVID safe event. We were ready to deliver your event."

It added: "We know many of you have traveled hundreds of miles and spent good money to be here. The irony is not lost on us that just this past weekend, almost 16,000 rugby fans gathered together in Murrayfield, just 10min up the road.

"We will continue our challenge of the decision to ensure other customers and other businesses do not suffer the same unreasonable last minute reversal of previously granted permissions."

Runners on a previous race

The text message sent out on Friday read: "Tough Mudder Scotand event 3 & 4 July has been cancelled. Please do not go to the venue."

The short notice of the cancellation left many runners venting their frustrations on social media.

@ToughMudder what’s happening tough mudder? 7pm the night before receiving this text message? pic.twitter.com/Kzw2MpFRXX — Lauren Paterson (@laupatx) July 2, 2021

One said: "4 months of trying to prepare for Tough Mudder and it’s been cancelled on the eve of the event. Such a shame."

Another added: "What’s happening tough mudder? 7pm the night before receiving this text message?"

This year's race was taking place under heavy restrictions, with no camping or activities before or after the race, while participants were required to have a negative Covid test before they would be allowed to run.

Many participants chose to defer their ticket to next year, and have been assured that the 2022 race will be staged.