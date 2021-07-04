The death of a man who was found in a Glasgow close is being treated by police as murder.
Officers received a report of a man found injured at the common close in Knapdale Street, Lambhill, at around 2am on Saturday.
READ MORE: Teenager injured by gang armed with machetes in city centre
The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested with inquiries ongoing and police appealing for more information.
Detective Inspector Peter Crombie said: “I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.
“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information surrounding what happened to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0657 of 3 July, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.