Flooding in Edinburgh caused trains in and out of the city to be halted during stormy Sunday weather.
Images on social media showed multiple streets of the Scottish capital awash with rain which also crept into homes, bars, businesses – and appeared to seep into a brand new shopping centre.
Flooding at Canonmills. The BMW is stuck #edinburgh pic.twitter.com/VrAkHoGZuG— Edinburgh Spotlight (@edinspotlight) July 4, 2021
Emergency services attended some incidents including under one bridge in Chesser, where the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service could be seen helping vehicles which were stuck in the flooding.
A couple were also pictured by Dr Eoin Plant-O’Toole stuck at a bus stop on Roseburn Terrace where what he described as a “river” had formed.
Sunday’s stormy weather also caused a problem for shoppers in the brand new St James Quarter, which only opened in Edinburgh last month.
Edinburghs new St James quarter seems to have a couple of design flaws when it comes to rain 🤔 #edinburgh #flood #StJamesQuarter pic.twitter.com/BJeDmFHzL1— Jamie Cunningham (@jay_c7) July 4, 2021
One Twitter user, Jamie Cunningham, pointed out “a couple of design flaws when it comes to rain”.
Water could be seen dripping down windows and onto the balconies of the several floors to ground level.
At around 5.46pm, ScotRail tweeted to confirm trains between Helensburgh and Edinburgh would instead run between the coastal town “and Bathgate only” for safety reasons.
Buses were arranged to run from Edinburgh to Glasgow while Network Rail workers “set up pumps which are running and helping water levels to recede”.
We're responding to reports of flooding on the line between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley. We've set up pumps which are running and helping water levels to recede. Currently, we expect water to have dispersed within a couple of hours.@LNER @ScotRail @TPExpressTrains— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) July 4, 2021
The rail firm said the track had been cleared shortly after 8pm.
