Scotland has recorded six deaths of coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours and 2,363 new cases, according to the latest data.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,735.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.2%, down from 12.6% the previous day.

A total of 346 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up eight in 24 hours, with 32 patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 3,879,458 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,791,071  have received their second dose.

Commenting on the figures, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Daily fluctuations still likely - but reported Scottish cases have dropped compared to this time last week.

"Vital that everyone gets vaccine - & that we all stay outdoors as much as possible and continue to follow advice on distancing, face masks, hygiene etc".