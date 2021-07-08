Scientists have called on the UK Government to halt its plans for lockdown lifting, describing them as a “dangerous and unethical experiment”.

It comes after Boris Johnson confirmed all Covid restrictions will come to an end from July 19 in England, while Scotland prepares to enter Level 0 on the same day, with a subsequent lifting of all rules on August 9.

More than 100 scientists and doctors signed a letter urging the government to reconsider its plans to lift all legal measures, branding the strategy as "unethical and illogical”.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon hints at lockdown exit delay with ‘not popular’ decisions ahead

The 122 signatories of the letter to the Lancet warned the surge in cases “will likely continue until millions more are infected, leaving hundreds of thousands with long-term illness and disability.”

They wrote: “This strategy risks creating a generation left with chronic health problems and disability, the personal and economic impacts of which might be felt for decades to come,” the letter said.

“Allowing transmission to continue over the summer will create a reservoir of infection, which will probably accelerate spread when schools and universities reopen in autumn.

“We believe the Government is embarking on a dangerous and unethical experiment, and we call on it to pause plans to abandon mitigations on July 19 2021.”

England will be scrapping social distancing - except for positive cases and self-isolating, and in airports - and mask wearing.

READ MORE: Letters: UK policy on losing Covid restrictions is utterly reckless

The Scottish government delayed further wide-scale reopening to July 19 when they have planned for all areas to move to level 0. They are aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9.

However, Nicola Sturgeon admitted yesterday that she faces “not easy or popular” decisions in the days ahead, hinting that some restrictions might stay for longer.

She added this was a time for “care and caution” as cases continue to rise steeply.