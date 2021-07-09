Scotland has recorded more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases and six further deaths in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.
It brings the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,750.
The daily test positivity rate was 9.9%, up from 8% the previous day.
The figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday show there have been 3,216 new Covid cases, up from 2,802 the day before.
There were 427 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Thursday, up 26 on the day before, with 39 in intensive care, an increase of one.
So far 3,911,189 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine and 2,843,938 have had their second.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment