Scottish airports bosses have called for the Scottish Government to relax international travel restrictions to match England's new travel rules.

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to quarantine when returning to England from amber list countries.

Chief executives of Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh Airports have written an open letter to the first minister, who is due to make a Covid announcement on Tuesday, to request the same relaxation of restrictions.

The UK government's transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced last week that amber list quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers was to end from Monday 19 July.

The Scottish aviation industry's letter called for the same rules to apply in Scotland and for "a positive move towards the genuine reopening the sector has been looking for".

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports running both Glasgow and Aberdeen's terminals, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland he believed the two governments should relax restrictions together.

He said: "We don't want to end up with a piecemeal approach to the reopening of aviation. All we are calling for is a fair and consistent approach and a four nations approach as the Scottish government have told us in the past they wish to deliver."

He added there was no doubt that without a consistent approach, Scots would travel south of the border in order to fly from English airports.

"We do know that since the announcement came out from the English government we have seen a 90% increase in bookings south of the border."

He added that the more concerning aspect was the potential loss of connectivity for Scotland.

He said: "We have some real concerns that Scotland is at risk of losing some of the hard fought connectivity that we have had for the past two decades.

"If you want to travel anywhere to see friends or family or for business, you may have to travel through an English airport at some point in the future.

Mr Provan said airlines would introduce additional flights if people started to book holidays abroad.

"People aren't booking because they are unable to travel to those countries due to the restrictions," added Mr Provan.

"We would fully expect that the airlines would support the country and put those flights on if people book those holidays but until the government guidelines allows them to do that we are at a Catch 22."

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "We are considering relaxing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from amber-list countries, but it needs to be fair and deliverable.

"Where possible we will look to adopt a four-nation approach for the re-opening of international travel.

"However, decisions on border health measures are a devolved matter and will be taken by minsters on the basis of evidence and with the safety of our communities as our primary concern.

"If the clinical and scientific advice is that it is safe and appropriate to treat vaccinated travellers differently, we will consider changes to the restrictions and we will make an announcement on that shortly."