More than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland during the past 24 hours.

Scottish Government figures have confirmed that 2,134 new infections have been identified since Sunday.

However, Public Health Scotland warned a delay in results from the Glasgow lighthouse laboratory might have affected these figures.

No new deaths of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days was also recorded, with the toll when counting by this measure stable at 7,757.

Separate figures from National Records of Scotland which record deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate put the overall death toll at 10,189 up to 4 July.

The test positivity rate was 11.1% — meaning more than one in ten of the 21,326 tests carried out which returned results found a positive sample.

According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,934,408 first doses, while 2,893,271 people have received a second.

A total of 469 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 40 are in intensive care.

The Glasgow laboratory is continuing to issue results as tests are processed whilst investigating and resolving the cause of the delay.

Scottish numbers: 12 July 2021

Summary

2,134 new cases of COVID-19 reported*

21,326 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results

11.1% of these were positive

No new reported deaths of people who have tested positive

40 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

469 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

3,934,408 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,893,271 have received their second dose