There have been 2,529 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been four new death in the same period.
Of the 23,804 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 11.5% were positive.
41 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 506 in hospital.
3,941,571 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,903,557 have received their second dose.
Yesterday, 2,134 new cases were reported with no new deaths.
Today, Professor Linda Bauld said Scotland's Covid situation was 'sustainable' for a move to Level 0.
Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce the next steps in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.
