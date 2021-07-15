It is a battle fought on the turf of Culloden moor which rages to this day.

But now the struggle to keep grass under control at the historic battlefield site has gained new a team of new recruits, bolstering the ranks of the grazing animals already engaged.

Conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland has deployed a fresh herd of cows to help preserve and maintain the moorland at the site, which saw the last stand of Bonnie Prince Charlie's Jacobite forces against the troops of the UK Government in 1745.

For years, arnimals have been used to cut the turf on the moor, with 12 Shetland cattle, six goats and two Highland ponies working to control the scrub and create a healthy environment.

The latest recruit, Rocket Pic: Alison White Photography

The five new recruits have now joined their ranks, and have been named through a donation campaign, with some recognising Culloden’s past.

Flora and Lady Anne are named after Jacobite women who assisted the Bonnie Prince during and in the wake of the 1745 Rising. Others have more quirky names, including the new calf, Rocket.

A spokeswoman said: "These animals play a crucial role in maintaining the landscape to showcase what the battlefield would have looked like in 1746.

"The Trust relies on the herd to provide continuous work on the moorland to protect the archaeology of the land and the natural flora and fauna."

Culloden in winter Pic: NTS

She added: "Culloden marks the last major battle on British soil, where visitors can walk along the battlelines and respect those who lost their lives during the fight.

"National Trust for Scotland are asking members of the public to help them manage the battlefield, engage the public with its stories and significance and fight commercial developers to protect the site for future generations."



