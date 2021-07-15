Health experts are urging Scots take care in the sun as Scotland is on course for another heatwave this weekend.

The Met Office predicts the mercury will hit temperatures over 20 degrees at various locations around the country.

Aberdeen is set to be one of the hottest places on Saturday with 25 degrees forecast.

Parts of the highlands will see temperatures reach 23 degrees, while Edinburgh and Glasgow will be only slightly cooler, peaking at 22C and 21C.

Doctors are advising people to remember to take care in the sun, particularly the very young, the elderly and those with chronic conditions.

It is not just sun-burn, dehydration and hay fever that people need to be mindful of; experts warned hot weather can affect anyone with respiratory problems, especially the elderly.

Dr Jane Burns, NHS Lanarkshire’s medical director asked people to look after their skin in the sun.

Dr Burns said: “The next few days are predicted to be very warm, so it’s understandable that people want to spend time outside.

“It has been a very challenging 18 months and we want everyone to enjoy the good weather but people need to be sensible and take precautions.

“A number of people in Lanarkshire are fair-skinned and need to take steps to ensure their skin is protected by wearing sun-cream,” she added.

“Children are especially vulnerable and care should be taken to ensure they are covered up adequately. Babies, in particular, need to be covered up. With both sun-creams and clothing that offers their skin protection.”

Dr Burns also stressed the importance of accessing the right healthcare service if you have been overexposed to the sun.

She said: “There is a wealth of information on the NHS Inform website on treating sunburn and if you are dehydrated.

“Anyone who feel they need to seek medical attention should call NHS24 on 111 and they will direct you to appropriate service whether that be your local pharmacy, the GP out of hours service or a local minor injuries unit.”

NHS Lanarkshire issued advice for people to stay sun-burn free and hydrated:

limit your time in the midday sun and use shade wisely;

wear protective clothing;

a hat with a wide brim offers good sun protection for your eyes, ears, face and the back of your neck;

use a sun-cream with adequate protection for your skin type

drink plenty of water to replenish the fluids lost in the heat.

More information can be found on the NHS Inform website.