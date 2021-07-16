The Covid-19 vaccination centre housed at Glasgow's SSE Hydro is to close this week to be reconverted to host the COP26 climate change conference.

The vaccination centre, which had become the city’s main hub when the temporary hospital NHS Louisa Jordan closed earlier this year, will close on Sunday, July 18.

Those needing their Covid jag will be asked to visit one of 17 hubs across Glasgow from Monday instead.

The venue will be handed back as preparations begin for the climate summit held in the city in November this year.

Jane Grant, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chief executive, said: “The SSE Hydro and NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital have both played a really significant role in enabling NHSGGC to deliver our vaccination programme.

"I want to personally thank all staff who have been working so tirelessly at the SEC campus, from our vaccinators, support and logistics staff, admin teams, site security and everyone who has helped behind the scenes to enable so many people to receive their vaccination.

"Likewise to the members of the public who have come forward and rolled up their sleeves already, thank you for doing so."

Some 3000 vaccinators have worked across the programme at the Hydro with thousands of doses administered.

However, it has been hit by "no-shows" and long queues during its time as a Covid hub.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf MSP, said: “By close of play on Sunday every adult in the NHSGGC area who attended their scheduled appointment will have received their first dose but we urge anyone who hasn’t come forward for whatever reason to pop into the Hydro as staff mark its final day as a vaccination centre.

“Staff there have made a massive contribution to the successful roll-out of the vaccination programme, carrying out up to 5,000 vaccinations a day, and I want thank each and every one of them.

“It is now time for the site to be handed over in preparation for COP26 as was always the intention. The transition from the Hydro will be seamless with no negative impact on vaccination capacity and appointments have been allocated to alternative clinics, although of course, people can always head along to one of the many drop-in clinics now operating in the area if they prefer.

“As ever I continue to urge everyone to take up their offer of a vaccine, be it first or second dose. It is the best route out of this pandemic and the best way to protect yourself, your family and friends and your community.”

The United Nations' Cop 26, due to be held in November, will see leaders from around the world descend on Glasgow for a climate change conference.