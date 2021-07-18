More than 1,700 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, 1,735 new infections have been recorded since Saturday, a fall of almost 600 on the day before.
During that time a further no new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus during the past 28 days.
This means the total toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government remains 7,796.
However, figures reported on Sunday are likely to be low as registry offices are closed.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,220 as of 11 July.
Of the 19,427 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours– 9.8% were positive.
A total of 46 people are being treated in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, a fall of three, with 511 in hospital overall, down six on the day before..
The vaccination programme continues apace, with 3,976,022 people have received the first dose and 2,966,054 receiving a second dose.
