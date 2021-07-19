Google has denied it was suggesting "potentially fatal" routes for walkers attempting to climb Ben Nevis — and said that people were reading its maps incorrectly.

The internet giant came under fire last week from the John Muir Trust, which looks after the upper reaches of the UK’s highest mountain, who claimed its maps were indicating a walking route that is “highly dangerous, even for experienced climbers”

Google's maps directed visitors to the mountain to the car park nearest the summit, with a dotted line apparently indicating the next steps.

However, the search engine company said this was not a suggested walking route, and was merely an indication of how far people were from the summit.

After an investigation, it has concluded that people were mistaking the driving directions and dotted line for a walking route, and that a quick search would find the correct, safe, directions.

However, the company said it is now updating the driving directions to take walkers to the visitor centre, where they can speak to staff about the safest way to proceed.

A Google spokesman said: "We’ve investigated the issue at Ben Nevis, and have confirmed that our walking directions do not lead people through dangerous routes.

"Our driving directions currently route people to the Nevis Gorge trailhead car park - the lot closest to the summit - which has prominent signs indicating that the trail is highly dangerous and for advanced hikers only.

"To help both novice and experienced hikers more easily find trails that suit their level of expertise, we’re now updating our driving routes to take people directly to the visitor centre, where they’ll be able to speak with staff about the best trail to take.''

The company added that it was updating routes in the area, and thanked the John Muir Trust and Mountaineering Scotland for their input.

It also encouraged map-users and organisations to submit data with its Geo Data Upload tool and its 'Report a problem tool'