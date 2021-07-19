Scots children aged 12 to 18 with underlying health conditions that put them at “particular risk” from Covid are to be offered vaccinations.

Young people with parents or carers who are immunocompromised will also be offered jags.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith said the decision was in line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccinating people under 18 years of age.

He said efforts to roll out vaccinations will get underway in the coming weeks.

He said: “In line with the JCVI’s most recent advice, children and young people aged 12 to 15-years old who have particular underlying conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from COVID-19 will now be offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Children and young people aged 12 years and over who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed will also be offered the vaccine. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to follow the expert advice from the JCVI.

“Work is underway to deliver this in the forthcoming weeks.

“The JCVI will continue to fully assess all available data as a priority and advice will be kept under active review. I know that the committee will give any additional update to advice as soon as the evidence supports this and, in the meantime, we will offer the vaccine to those children and young people currently recommended.

“We are already vaccinating young people who will turn 18 by 31st July and we will continue to roll-out invites for those who will turn 18-years-old within a three month window.

“It remains crucial that everyone who is offered a vaccination takes up the offer.