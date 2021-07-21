Almost a quarter of recent deaths from Covid-19 were among people aged under 65-years-old, new data shows.

Figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows that 11 of the 47 deaths reported between 12 - 18 July were from people below pensionable age.

More than half of Scotland's council areas recorded at least one fatality where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate coronavirus, with the overall toll according to this measure now standing at 10,268 deaths.

NRS figures differ from those produced by the Scottish Government each day, which record deaths which occured within 28 days of a positive test for Covid.

According to the latest figures, deaths by this measure stand at 7,813.

In the week 12 - 18 July, 47 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of 16 deaths from the previous week.

There were 11 deaths in Glasgow City, six deaths in the City of Edinburgh, and five deaths in Dundee City. In total, 19 council areas had at least one death last week.

In total, 1,125 deaths were registered in Scotland from all sources in week 28 of 2021. This was 100, or 10%, more deaths than the five year average for week 28.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 47 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“Eleven deaths were aged under 65, seven were aged 65-74 and there were 29 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 27 were male and 20 were female.

“Thirty-eight deaths were in hospitals, four deaths occurred in care homes, four were at home or in a non-institutional setting, there was one death in another institutional setting.”