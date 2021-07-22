A health board has announced its latest drop-in vaccination venues which include Scotland’s biggest stadiums.

People in Glasgow will be able to drop into a mobile clinic stationed at the city’s football stadiums.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has announced it will use Celtic Park, Ibrox Stadium and Hampden Park as the new locations for its vaccination bus.

The mobile unit will operate for three days in July, offering the Moderna and AstraZeneca shots to those who have not yet received their first dose or have waited more than eight weeks for the second one.

Rangers’ Managing Director, Stewart Robertson, said: “As a club we are delighted to have a drop-in clinic at Ibrox and to be able to support the on-going vaccination effort.

“Being able to vaccinate as many people as possible is allowing us to return to a more normal day-to-day life, as well as welcome some fans back into the stadium on a matchday.

“Many people have worked tirelessly to ensure vaccines are available at ease and we are proud to play a small part in supporting these efforts.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf thanked the two clubs and Scotland’s national stadium for hosting the mobile drop-in clinic, and reminded the public of the importance of getting the vaccine.

He said: “I’d like to thank Rangers, Celtic and Hampden Park for supporting the national vaccination programme by hosting these drop-in clinics.

“It’s vital that we get as many people vaccinated as possible, and we know that this mobile unit, operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, has been popular.

“I’d encourage anyone not yet vaccinated, or who had their first dose more than eight weeks ago, to go along to these if it’s convenient.”

The Health Board is also currently working with Glasgow City Council to identify potential additional city centre sites for the vaccination bus to visit in coming weeks.

Provisions are also being explored with universities around Greater Glasgow and Clyde ahead of student term time.

Emilia Crighton, Deputy Director for Public Health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “These venues have played a huge role in Glasgow’s history over the years and hold a special place in many people’s hearts.

“We’d all like to see them being used back at full capacity once again, and the key way to get there is by ensuring as many people get vaccinated as possible. This is why it’s so important that the public continues to come forward to roll up their sleeves.”

The vaccination bus, operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, will be offering Moderna to anyone aged 18 to 39 who has not yet had a first dose, or has been waiting for a second dose for more than eight weeks.

AstraZeneca will also be available for people aged 40 and older as a first dose or as a second dose to anyone who is eight weeks from their first AstraZeneca vaccination.

Pauline Howie, Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: "We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to bring our vaccination bus into three of Glasgow’s football grounds.

"It’s so simple to get vaccinated and protect yourself and others from Covid-19. Just come along to our vaccination bus at Celtic Park, Ibrox or Hampden, roll up your sleeve, and one of our team will administer the vaccine. Both Moderna and Astra-Zeneca vaccines will be available which means we can cover all eligible demographic groups. Let’s all do our part to beat this pandemic."

The drop-in bus will stop at Celtic Park, on London Road, on Monday, July 26.

The following day, July 27, Ibrox will host the mobile vaccination unit, at 50 Edmiston Drive, while Wednesday, July 28, will see the drop-in clinic move to Hamped Park, on Letherby Drive.

Vaccinations will be available from 10am until 6pm on all three days.

A full list of vaccination drop-in clinics and vaccination bus locations can be found on the NHSGGC website.