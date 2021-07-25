Loch Lomond National Park Authority has said a meeting will be held to discuss water safety following six deaths in Scottish waters in 24 hours.

Police Scotland said a body was recovered today from a river in Hazelbank, Lanark following reports of a person in difficulty at around 5.55pm yesterday.

The force said the family of a 13-year-old boy has been made aware.

A man, woman and child died on Saturday after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond waters and a seven-year-old boy is said to be fighting for his life. It follows the death of two other boys, aged 11 and 16 at Balloch Country Park and Stonehouse in South Lanarkshire on Friday and Saturday.

Gordon Watson, Chief Executive of Loch Lomond National Park Authority, said it had been one of the worst weekends in its history.

He said talks will be held with police and the local authorities that cover that area to reflect on the events and discuss what more can be done to prevent further tragedies.

Police Scotland said they were called to a report of concerns for people in the water near Pulpit Rock, on Saturday evening.

A 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The seven-year-old boy was rushed by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where he is currently in intensive care

A Police Scotland statement said it received the call at about 6.40pm on Saturday and said officers are keen to speak to a family who were in the area at the time of the incident.

A 16-year-old boy died in the water at Balloch Country Park, at the south end of Loch Lomond, on Friday.

An 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in the river at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said formal identification has still to take place in relation to each incident and full reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Gordon Watson, Chief Executive of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “Further to the incident on Friday in which a young man died, another tragic incident has taken place on Loch Lomond over the weekend.

“Our Boat team took part in a multi-agency search operation in the north end of Loch Lomond on Saturday evening led by Police Scotland after a group of people got into difficulty in the water. Tragically, three people, including a child, have lost their lives.

“First and foremost I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who have died. I also want to thank all of those involved in the search and recovery operations. This has undoubtedly been one of the worst weekends in the National Park’s history.

“We work hard to help people enjoy the waters of the National Park safely and responsibly using a range of measures, including new safety equipment on our sites, clear signage and safety campaigns in the summer months.

“Over the coming days we will, along with our partners, reflect on the events of this weekend and discuss what more can be done by us all to prevent further tragedies in our lochs.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said even experienced swimmers could face difficulties in open water.

He said: "The number of deaths in open water this weekend is hard to comprehend and my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.



"The warm weather can make open water swimming and paddling very inviting but it is extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced swimmers or supervised children.

"The conditions can change very quickly and there are often hidden risks like deeper water and strong currents.

"The message I want to send to everyone is exercise extreme caution. It is better to keep a safe distance from water if possible.

"Tragically, this weekend has highlighted that open water is very, very dangerous"