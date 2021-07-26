Scotland’s week of fun in the sun is coming to a torrential end as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Scotland on Tuesday.
The yellow warning, in place from noon on Tuesday until midnight, covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands, Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde may lead to flooding and transport disruption.
The Met Office have warned, “The flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”
Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are likely to occur in the affected areas. Whilst motorists have been warned of spray and sudden flooding leading to potential road closures across the country.
Where these showers occur, 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible in a couple of hours with the potential for around 60 mm in three to six hours in some locations. This may cause localised flooding, especially in urban areas.
Power cuts are also likely to occur, and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
It comes as Scotland experience a heatwave in the past week, with the temperatures hitting highs of 27° in Glasgow.
