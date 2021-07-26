Covid vaccination centres could be opened outside hot spots such as pubs and restaurants in a bid to encourage younger people to get the jag.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is keen to get the whole country vaccinated prior to moving out of level 0.

Mr Yousaf said, “Every health board has had a very clear directive from me- that they should go out to where young people in particular are, because that’s where the lower uptake is.

“We've seen vaccination units go to shopping centres, we've seen them on the high street - where of course there would be bars and restaurants - I think in Lothian they had a bus outside Ikea yesterday.

72% of 18- to 29-year-olds have received their first dose of the vaccine, however, as few as 22% have received both jags. The Health Secretary hopes setting up walk-in centres in popular areas will encourage young adults to get fully protected.

He said, “They're going to where we hope young people are.

"So yes, going to bars and restaurants, where there's higher volumes of people, I've told health boards - do whatever you can with the pop-up clinics and vaccination units to get to young people and as many people as you can."

He added: "That's part of the strategy and there's no complaints from me to health boards doing that."

Mr Yousaf also praised the rollout and remains “confident” Covid restrictions will be eased as planned on August 9th.