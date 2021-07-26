Exactly 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland during the past 24 hours, a fall of more than 200 on the day before.

The latest statistics from the Scottish Government show that the number of new infections recorded since Sunday fell by 237 comapared to the previous 24 hours - the fourth daily decrease in a row.

During the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus during the past 28 days, though Monday's tally is usually low as registry offices are closed at the weekends.

This means the total toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government remains 7,859.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,268 as of 18 July.

Of the 13,635 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours– 8% were positive.

A total of 65 people are being treated in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, a rise of one, with 475 in hospital overall, a fall of four.

The vaccination programme continues apace, with 3,998,627 people having received a first dose, and 3,092,102 receiving a second dose.

