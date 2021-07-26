FORMER Rangers captain Ally Dawson has died at the age of 63.

The club has paid tribute to the man who skippered the team in the early 80s in announcing his sad passing.

His family said: "We will remember the impact he had on our family with affection, inspired by the courage with which he fought his illness and the way he lived his life and grateful that Ally spent his final days with those he loved and who loved him."

He was signed as a sixteen-year-old in 1975 by manager Jock Wallace and made his debut in a pre-season tour in Canada.

A defender by trade, he made 315 appearances across 12 seasons, playing under Jock Wallace twice, John Greig and latterly Graeme Souness, before departing for Blackburn Rovers in 1987.

Dawson was also captain of the club, lifting both a League Cup and Scottish Cup as part of six honours overall, and he was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2011.

He also won five caps for Scotland.

He had a spell as manager of Hamilton Academical, winning the Third Division championship with the Lanarkshire side and also worked extensively with the Rangers’ Academy and also Rangers Soccer Academies.

Rangers said: "Rangers Football Club are today extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player Alistair “Ally” Dawson at the age of 63.

"The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Ally."

Hamilton Accies also paid its own tribute saying: "We are saddened to learn of the passing earlier today of former manager Ally Dawson who was 63. Ally joined us as assistant manager to Colin Miller in October 1998, taking over as manager the following August. He will be remembered for the Division 3 title winners in 2001.

"Ally was a hard working manager at a time when we were homeless, and left us in 2002. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Messages from fans have also flooded in for the ex-Ibrox defender.

One wrote: "Sorry to hear that, great player."