NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde today issued a warning to the public over unnecessary attendance due to the A&E departments being ‘particularly busy’.

In a social media post, the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board asked residents not to attend the A&E departments unless there is a ‘life-threatening’ incident.

Areas that are affected by this request are the A&E departments at the Royal Infirmary, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital and Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

In the Facebook post, the NHS urged people to share the status to spread awareness of the warning, whilst also reiterating that if anyone is thinking about going to A&E to think first.

Their status read: “Please speak to your GP or call NHS24 first to ensure you get the most appropriate treatment, as this may not be from A&E”.

Whilst the exact reasons for the A&E being busy are still unknown, the move comes a week after NHS Lanarkshire canceled planned surgeries across three acute hospitals due to a rise in the number of staff self-isolating, a “massive” rise in A&E attendance, and an increase in Covid-19 patients.