More than four millions Scots have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine since the programme began.

Nicola Sturgeon said that a "new milestone" was reached this morning with 4,000,653 now having received a first dose, while 3,108,928 have been given a second.

During a televised briefing, the First minister said that 1044 new infections have been recorded since Monday, a rise of 44 on the day before.

However, the test positivity rate has now fallen to its lowest level for a month.

In the past 24 hours, seven new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus during the past 28 days.

This means the total toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government remains 7,866

Ms Sturgeon offered her condolances to everyone who has been bereaved by the virus.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at put the figure at 10,268 as of 18 July.

Of the new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours– 5.6 were positive. This is the lowest level of test positivity recorded since 19th June.

A total of 63 people were being treated in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, a fall of two, with 472 in hospital overall, down three on the day before.