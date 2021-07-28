A CHURCH in the west end of Glasgow has been gutted by fire.
Footage posted online at St Simon's Church in Partick's Bridge Street show the historic building up in flames.
The alarm was raised at 2.40am with emergency services still in attendance.
A tweet from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service reads: "More than 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire within a church on Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow, after the alarm was raised at 2.40am.
St Simon’s church in Partick is gutted. 150 years old, gone in 30 mins. #glasgow #partick #stsimons pic.twitter.com/sBA3vwDICb— glasgow builders (@glasgowbuilds) July 28, 2021
"Nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed, adjacent properties have been evacuated as a precaution."
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Local resident George Harrison told our sister title, the Glasgow Times, that the roof collapsed at around 3.30am.
He added: "Church owner/tender who lived in the adjoining house was evacuated with no injuries.
"House now under siege from the fire. No casualties known at present."
We got woken up by walkie-talkie sounds, fiancé went out and the church across the bridge has been completely destroyed in a fire within half an hour. 😔 St Simon's was beautiful to look at. pic.twitter.com/MHhu60SUSa— Catriona (@_catriona) July 28, 2021
St Simon Church on fire on Partick Bridge Street pic.twitter.com/rix6a35Uhf— Amie. (@amieeeef) July 28, 2021
The roof collapsing in St Simons church in Partick pic.twitter.com/JscMa8G1MB— David Lynass 🏴 (@davidlynass) July 28, 2021
Twitter user @_catriona wrote: "We got woken up by walkie-talkie sounds, fiancé went out and the church across the bridge has been completely destroyed in a fire within half an hour.
"St Simon's was beautiful to look at."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
