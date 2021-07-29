Aberdeen Football Club are to honour Sir Alex Ferguson, their greatest manager in history, with a statue to commemorate his contribution to the club.

The Scottish hero, born in Govan, led the club to multiple victories beginning with the 1980 league title after a 5-0 win over Hibs.

The bronze statue will be the first of a series which is being planned to celebrate and honour the club’s heroes and will be located on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand.

Commenting on the statue, Sir Alex said: “I am thrilled and honoured by this recognition from Aberdeen Football Club, where I spent a fantastic and memorable part of my managerial career.

"I am particularly pleased with the image the club has chosen to base the statue on and with the choice of sculptor whose recent work is incredibly lifelike. I can’t wait to see it.”

The series of statues are planned to be brought forward by AFC in conjunction with the AFC Heritage Trust.

AFC chairman, Dave Cormack, said: “Sir Alex’s contribution to the club was immense and it’s fitting that we honour him in this way.

“His arrival at Pittodrie heralded the start of the most successful period in the club’s history and put Aberdeen firmly on the football map of Europe. The year after next marks the 40th anniversary of our European Cup Winners Cup triumph in Gothenburg, along with winning the European Super Cup, so while this honour is long overdue, it comes at a fitting time.

“We began exploring the idea of a series of statues to recognise those legends who have made a lasting impact on the club, over 18 months ago, but the process stalled due to the pandemic.

“It’s now very much back on our agenda and, when it came to deciding the subject of the first one, there was of course only one option, Sir Alex Ferguson.”