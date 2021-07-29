Scotland fans have been left rejoicing after getting hold of tickets for a possible full house at Hampden for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

After a short stint at Euro 2020, the Scotland National Men’s team are now gearing up for thematches in the hopes of making it to Qatar next winter.

Tickets for the Scotland National men’s team went on sale this morning at 10am for home games against Moldova, Israel and Denmark, which are set to take place at Hampden.

Fans are taking to social media to express their joy at getting tickets for the fixtures, as a passion for the national side was rekindled in the summer after Scotland’s first tournament in 20 years.

Despite delight for many, a small number of fans were left frustrated after being met with technical issues when trying to book.

Some supporters reporting logging on issues, and lengthy waiting times due to the high demand.



One fan claimed despite the ticket pricing being good, the system was a ‘hassle’, whilst other's were left confused with the website.

Another wrote "What's going on with the Scottish FA website - seems very very slow. Anyone else having issues?"

However later added: "Once you got in to the website it was smooth and easy to use - probably the main issue was fans desperately wanting tickets and demand is high".

Posting in a fan Facebook group, another said: "Tried to buy tickets for the Moldova game and was timed out! I waited 25 minutes to log in and was timed out as I couldn't find how to buy tickets for my sons, doesn't appear to be that option now.

"It's now another 45 minute to wait and the SSC (Scotland Supporters Club) phone line is understandably busy".

However, many others praised what they described as a "smooth" process.

One fan, Pete Moyes, said he was ‘buzzing’ after confirming his attendance for the first time with his son.

Another wrote "Three north stand World Cup qualifier tickets for £60? Come on, credit where it's due.. that is a superb price."

A third said: "Tickers sorted for all the home qualifiers. Fantastic value for money this campaign, £5 for juniors."

Tickets for Scotland Women’s National side also went on sale this morning at 10am, as they gear up to take on Faroe Islands, Hungary, Ukraine, and Spain in their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

It is hoped that by the time the matches come around, restrictions should be eased.

The SFA website reads: "Under current Scottish Government roadmap plans, it is expected that there will be no restrictions on capacity at football stadiums by the time of the first of these fixtures in September.

"Should attendance capacity be restricted then all tickets sold will be refunded and a new sale will take place in line with Scottish Government restrictions."

There is still time to get tickets as the Scottish FA’s website reports that the availability for tickets remains very good.