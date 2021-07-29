Almost 1,400 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
The latest statistics from the Scottish Government show that 1,398 new infections recorded, a rise of 219 since Wednesday.
During the past 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus during the past 28 days.
This means the total toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government now stands at 7,924.
READ MORE: When is Nicola Sturgeon's next update to confirm lockdown easing?
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,324 as of 25 July.
Of the 33,679 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours– 4.6% were positive.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross in Twitter row over 'patronising' vaccine claim
A total of 60 people are being treated in intensive care yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, three fewer than the day before, with 490 in hospital overall, a rise of 16.
The vaccination programme continues apace, with 4,005,421 people having received a first dose, and 3,145,017 receiving a second dose.
Scottish numbers: 29 July 2021
Summary
1,398 new cases of COVID-19 reported
33,679 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
4.6% of these were positive
13 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
60 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
490 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
4,005,421 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,145,017 have received their second dose
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment