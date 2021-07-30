URGENT talks are being held by the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority after a “devastating” weekend of drowning deaths.

Chiefs say they are exploring any “potential further actions” to be taken “both in the short and the longer term”, while also reviewing existing safety measures.

Last night it was revealed that 34-year-old Aman Sharma became the seventh fatality.

He was pulled from the water at Loch Lubnaig in Stirling on Sunday after getting into difficulty swimming.

The takeaway chef was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he sadly passed away on Tuesday.

His friend, Kawaldeep Singh, told the Daily Record he plans to help send Aman’s body home to his parents in India.

Kawaldeep said: "I could not save his life but now I hope I can send his body back to his family and loved ones.

“He was a friend but he was more like family to me. He was my brother. I’m badly in shock and I’m missing him so much.”

The fundraiser currently stands at nearly £10,000.

Elsewhere, 16-year-old Connor Markward from Glasgow passed away on Friday afternoon at Loch Lomond while Edina Olahova, 29, her son Rana Haris Ali, 9, and friend Mohammad Asim Raza, 41, died in the same body of water the following day.

Dean Irvine, 11, also tragically drowned in Stonehouse, Lanarkshire on Saturday while 13-year-old Jamie Gilchrist lost his life in a Lanark river.

Mohammad Asim Raza lost his life on Saturday

Loch Lomond bosses say a series of urgent meetings are now being held to reflect on the tragedies and discuss potential further actions to improve water safety.

Gordon Watson, chief executive of the park authority, said: “It is difficult to put into words the scale and sense of loss the National Park has seen over the last few days and our thoughts are first and foremost with the families of those who have died.

“Supporting people to enjoy the water bodies of the National Park is of the utmost importance to us. It’s a key part of our role as the National Park Authority and a huge amount of work goes into this from raising awareness and promoting water safety, to having signage, and where relevant, public rescue equipment available on visitor sites we manage.

“We are not alone in this. Water safety is a responsibility we share with a range of other public organisations and private land owners who own or manage key visitor destinations around the Park.

“In light of these terrible events a series of urgent meetings have and are taking place this week with each of the local authorities and water safety partners involved.

“These meetings are aimed at reviewing existing water safety measures and identifying any potential further actions to be taken both in the short and the longer term.”

Simon Jones, director of environment and visitor services at the park authority added: “As well as coming together to look at what we can do as organisations, we’re also asking people to help us share important water safety advice.

“Water bodies in the National Park can have hidden dangers, particularly the risk of cold water shock even in warm weather, and the potential for sudden changes in the depth of the water.

“By taking some time to read the water safety advice on our website and share this information with your families and friends you can help get these important messages to as many people as possible.”

