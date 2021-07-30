AN Edinburgh theatre at risk of closure has been handed a lifeline after the Scottish Government agreed a £6.5 million grant.

The King’s Theatre, opened in 1906 and now run by Capital Theatres, is in need of a vital refurbishment to avoid the venue closing its doors.

The theatre is an key venue for touring dramas, musicals and children’s shows and is home to Scotland’s biggest annual pantomime production – as well as hosting events at the Edinburgh international Festival.

Funding for the planned £25 million overhaul of the King’s Theatre has been depleted in order to let the venue stay afloat during the pandemic.

The redevelopment will modernise the existing facilities at the venue and preserve the heritage of the building.

The plans will ensure the theatre continues to host show and act as a community hub. Subject to the remaining funding being tallied up, the redevelopment project is set to start in September 2022, with the theatre planned to reopen in the middle of 2024.

The Scottish Government grant will be combined with £4 million secured from Edinburgh City Council and loan funding. The rest of the project’s budget is made-up of donations from individuals, grants from trusts and foundations, support from companies and Capital Theatres’ own contribution from ticket income.

An application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund is currently moving into its second stage. The grant from Scottish Government allows a public campaign to be launched to fundraise for the remaining £3 million.

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres, said: “We’re overjoyed with this show of support and confidence in the King’s redevelopment project from the Scottish Government.

“As Covid-19 hit in March 2020, Capital Theatres announced that the redevelopment of the King’s would be paused for a year whilst we dealt with the impact of the pandemic.

"Far from lose momentum on the project, 15 months of closure has made us all the more determined to ensure the King’s Theatre can honour its illustrious past with a thriving future at the heart of Edinburgh and Scotland’s cultural life.

“Not only a wonderful venue for joy and inspiration, the King’s will also offer a thriving hub by day for the many communities situated in and around Tollcross.”

She added: “The Scottish Government’s grant, along with the grant and loan funding from the City of Edinburgh Council, makes this project viable. This funding stands alongside the National Lottery Heritage Fund grant we are working so hard to secure, and the tireless efforts of our development team.

“There is, however, still a way to go to reach our financial target and we’ll be launching a public fundraising campaign later in the year.

"This last push will build on the generous support shown during our period of closure, so the people of Edinburgh and Scotland can continue to play their part by helping us secure the future of the King’s as a historical and cultural treasure.”

Last year, Ms Gibson criticised the lack of flexibility from the Scottish Government for ensuring venues are eligible for emergency Covid funding – with her charity missing out on money because it’s neither a commercial business or a regularly funded organisation (RFO).

The Scottish Government’s Culture Minister, Jenny Gilruth, said: “The King’s Theatre has been a jewel in Edinburgh’s cultural crown for more than 100 years, with generations of audiences enjoying a rich diversity of shows from its annual pantomimes to world premieres at the Edinburgh International Festival.

“The Scottish Government is pleased to support the redevelopment of the grade A-listed theatre and enable the King’s Theatre to reach out to a wider range of audience and increase its community engagement.”