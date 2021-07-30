Police Scotland can confirm the name of the man who died following a crash on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Oldmeldrum on Wednesday, 28 July.
He was Andrew MacLurg, 25, from the Oldmeldrum area who was driving his blue Audi motor car when it was involved in a collision with a white articulated lorry.
Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family at this difficult time for them and our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.
“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call officers via 101, quoting reference number 2425 of Wednesday, 28 July, 2021."
The family do not wish to provide a statement or photograph and have requested their right to privacy at this time is respected.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.