THE sudden emergence of a new variant of Covid-19 that evades vaccines is 'almost certain', government advisors have warned.

A report by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) which outlines different scenarios for the evolution of the virus, states that while the gradual ineffectiveness of current vaccines is almost certain but which allows time for the UK to prepare, there is also a ‘realistic possibility’ that a variant could emerge more suddenly in the near future which could also cause vaccine failure.

This would have consequences for the UK similar to the beginning of the pandemic while new vaccines are developed and rolled out.

SAGE also noted increased concern regarding the Beta and Gamma variants of the virus given their ability to ‘reinfect people more efficiently’ and therefore increase the potential for new variants to emerge among people who have already contracted Covid-19.

The group went on to recommend steps to reduce the chance of either scenario including the UK continuing to support the rollout of current vaccines worldwide, and reducing transmission here at home.

Acccording to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, the report was originally published at the start of this week but only made public by the UK government today as one of eleven reports on coronavirus from the government while parliament is in recess.

Dr Philippa Whitford MP, Vice-Chair of the group said: “This report, which should have sent shock waves through the UK Government, was instead quietly snuck out among a glut of reports during parliamentary recess.

“Recommendations and comments made by SAGE bring home the simple reality - that we have not yet ‘defeated’ this virus.

“The UK only donated its first vaccine doses internationally this week and, unless there is a rapid increase in global production, through sharing knowledge and technology, it simply will not be possible to vaccinate the world and bring the pandemic to an end.

“Without stricter border control measures we risk importing vaccine-resistant variants while uncontrolled spread here could lead to yet another UK variant.

“The government mustn’t stick its head in the sand or it will run the risk of un-doing the progress we have made over the past eighteen months.”

Professor Martin McKee CBE, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Independent SAGE added: “These stark words from the Government’s own advisors underlines what many of us have been warning about and confirms there are still obstacles to overcome.

“The government can’t be complacent, they must continue their support for the development of the next generation of vaccines and prioritise the reduction of infections here at home to reduce the possibility of another domestic variant emerging.”