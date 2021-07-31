A body has been recovered from a river in Moray in the search for a missing woman.
Police Scotland have been searching for missing Helen Campbell after she disappeared from Forres on Thursday.
However, officers have confirmed the tragic find in River Findhorn just before midday this morning.
The 60-year-old's family have been informed.
A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a woman was recovered from the River Findhorn around 11.30am on Saturday, July 31.
"The family of Helen Campbell, 60, who had been reported missing from Forres have been informed.”
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."
