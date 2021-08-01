A young woman has been raped during an early morning attack in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland say the woman, 29, was the victim of a serious sexual assault at the junction of Union Street and Broughton Street Lane in the capital.
The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, before being reported to police at around 8.45am.
Officers remain on the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received a report of a serious sexual assault against a 29-year-old woman at the junction of Broughton Street Lane and Union Street, Edinburgh.
"The incident was reported around 8.45am on Sunday, August 1, and is believed to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.
“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1244 of August 1."
