Scotland has recorded three coronavirus deaths and 1,034 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,942.
The daily test positivity rate is 5.4%, down from 4.9% the previous day.
A total of 422 people were in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid, down 23 on the previous day, with 62 patients in intensive care, a drop of two.
So far, 4,011,060 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,197,899 have received their second dose.
