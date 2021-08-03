After scooping the olympic silver medal in the mixed Nacra 17 class in tokyo this morning, the mother of medal winning sailor Anna Burnet has expressed her joy for her daughter.

Louise Burnet, 62, is a 'very proud mum' after Anna Burnet took hom the olympic silver medal with he sailiong partner John Gimson in the early hours of tuesday.

The mum from, Shandon, Gare Loch, in Argyll and Bute said that the long drives down to the south coast when Anna started sailing from an early age were 'all worth it now'.

She said: "We’re completely over the moon, it’s an awesome result.

“When Anna started sailing at the local yacht club she had no fear of the water from an early age."

Alongside Anna's determination for success in sailing from an early age, and at this years event in Tokyo, her mum beleives that the 28-year old's partnership in sailing with Gimson, 38, played a crucial part this morning.

She added: "Anna and John have just been a great team together and it is a massive passion for them both.

"They are really good freinds, and you need that partner you click with."

Anna and John's silver medal wasn't the only success for Team GB sailors this morning, as Giles Scott defended his Olympic champion title by reclaiming gold in the men's Finn class. Stuart Bithell and Dylan Fletcher secure gold in the 49er class.

However the Scottish representative of Team GB,who first joined the British worlds team in 2006 at the age of 14 has her country exclaiming their pride for her.

Chief executive of sportscotlan, Stewart Harris said it was a 'huge achievment' for the 'Scottish and British sailing family'.

He said: “Scotland has a proud tradition of successful sailors on Team GB and it’s terrific to see Anna Burnet join that illustrious list.

“To be selected to compete at an Olympic Games is a huge achievement, but to win a silver medal is very special.

“Congratulations to Anna, her partner John Gimson and the whole Scottish and British sailing family.”

After the success for Team GB’s sailors this morning, it brings Great Britain to a total of 41 medals at this years Olympics.