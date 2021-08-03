LARGE parts of central and southern Scotland are set to be hit with ‘thundery downpours’ as another yellow weather warning from the Met Office was issued.

Last week chaotic weather hit parts of the Highlands, with a rare Amber warning being issued.

Glasgow avoided the worst of last weeks flood alerts and warnings, as Scotland’s highland areas took the brunt of the chaotic weather, and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency had previously issued 15 flood alerts and 2 flood warnings.

However, after the lucky escape from that, Glasgow, and the rest the central and southern Scotland is likely to be hit with slow moving thundery downpours may cause localised surface water impacts.

READ MORE: Scotland weather chaos continues as Met Office amber alert remains

The new yellow warning issued by the Met Office for this Friday, form 10am to midnight, reads: “There is a small chance that homes, and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

Due to the likelihood of flooding in central areas across Scotland, lies the strong chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Although, the met office has stated that rainfall totals will vary considerably, and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.

However, wherever the areas that are hit, there lies the chance of ‘20-30mm of rain in a short space of time’. There is even the possibility of some places being hit with 80-100mm of rain throughout the course of the day.

So, what should you do? As well as the yellow warning issued this morning, the met office also issued specific advice to stay safe whilst travelling in storms, rain, and strong wind.

In the advice, it warns and recommends travellers to significantly plan ahead, what to do in the case of a road flooding, and to keep an acute eye out for cyclists and pedestrians.

The areas set to be affected are:

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde