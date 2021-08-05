A puppy has been found abandoned and ‘dehydrated’ in an Aberdeen park.

The tiny Staffordshire terrier pup – believed to be between six and eight weeks old – was found around 5:50pm on Monday evening, and the Scottish SPCA is now seriously concerned for its mother and other pups in the litter.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Fiona McKenzie said the puppy was very lucky to be found, as she was in a ‘poor condition’ when Scottish SPCA officers discovered her in Victoria Park.

She said: “The dog is a tan, female Staffordshire bull terrier puppy. She is between six and eight weeks old.

“She is very lucky she was found by the member of the public as she was dehydrated and in poor condition – unfortunately she is not microchipped.

“The puppy is now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres, where she is receiving the veterinary care, she needs.”

The SSPCA officers who were alerted and recovered the tiny terrier are now urgently seeking any information related to the incident, as they fear other puppies from the litter could be in a similar situation and are very concerned for the mother’s condition.

Officer Fiona McKenzie added: “We appreciate that the person who left her may have intended for her to be found but this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for an animal.

“If anyone recognises this puppy, we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

If you’re struggling to cope with looking after your dog or other pets you can contact The SSPCA on the number above, or Dogs Trust on 0300 303 2188.