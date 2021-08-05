A hill walking spot near Loch Lomond is to expand its car park after a rise in demand at the hugely popular route.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) say they are planning to increase capacity at its car park at Ben A’an later this year to help ease congestion.

The popular spot located near the western shore of Loch Lomond offers views of both Loch Katrine and all of Loch Lomond once the 1500-foot peak has been reached.

However with limited space to park cars it often leads to vehicles being abandoned, causing chaos and heavy congestion on the narrow roads.

Sue Morris, FLS’ Area Visitor Services Manager, said that the work won’t interfere with the hectic summer season Ben A’an usually encounters, but people should always have a second destination in mind.

She said: “Irresponsible parking is a problem that we hope to help ease – at least in part – by adding a further 26 spaces to the car park, which is as many as the site can accommodate.

“We won’t be able to get this in place for the busy summer season, but we are giving plenty of advance warning because when we begin work in September the car park will be closed Monday to Friday.”

Plans for the car park extension come a few months after reports of Stirling Council staff members being ‘verbally and physically abused’ whilst at the tourist destination which endured overcrowding and other subsequent issues in April.