FOOD orders of the Manchester United squad during their visit to a Tayside restaurant have been leaked.

The start of the team that finished second in the English Premier League last season made a surprise appearance in Broughty Ferry and entered a restaurant called Forgans, in Brook Street.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are in Fife for pre-season as they train in St Andrews and prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

A steak was the popular choice for the evening meal among the players with David de Gea, Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes choosing that for their main course, according to the details leaked on social media.

But on Twitter it was Luke Shaw's choice of food that caught the attention of Twitter - and his name ended up trending.

And the reason was his choice of food, which was far less upmarket, and noted down as "Cheese burger fries & chips" and "normal bread".

Some were critical.

One user: "Luke Shaw weight explained. Fries and chips."

Another said: "Double chips for Luke Shaw will have Mourinho twitching for sure."

Three years ago, Shaw's weight came under scrutiny which resulted in some tough love from the then United boss Jose Mourinho.

Signed for a world-record fee for a teenager in 2014, and with best form halted by a horrific leg-break in 2015, he fought his way back into the England team and starred in Euro 2020. He had said that among changes he had made was a "massively" different diet.

Samuel Luckhurst, chief Man Utd writer for the Manchester Evening News commented: "Luke Shaw [is] an easy target over the #mufc players' menu leak. His fitness wasn't an issue when he was their best player last season.

"Professionalism much improved and Shaw quarantined for part of his three-week holiday. He was back for pre-season training more promptly than others."

But many on Twitter were more complimentary about the Shaw diet.

One commented: "If Luke Shaw can eat bread and double cheeseburger and chips and score in a Euro’s final then that just gives me hope in life more than anything. Go on lad."

Another said: "Luke Shaw: world class footballing ability with the diet of a Sunday league footballer. Love it."

Jesse Lingard went for the classic option of a burger too, but clearly was not interested in any of the veg or relish as he asked for it plain with just cheese on it.

And 'normal bread' was also a requirement for Anthony Martial, back-up keeper Lee Grant, and de Gea.

Luke Shaw opened up three years ago about Jose Mourinho and changing his diet

Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Fred had chicken tempura which was a popular starter, while the players enjoyed a wide range of sides including halloumi fries, mac and cheese and sweet potato fries.

Fernandes enjoyed a sticky toffee pudding for dessert with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also going for the British classic as the squad enjoyed a meal out together following a hard day's work on the training ground.