FK Jablonec are facing Celtic in a Europa League qualifier.

According to Google some of the most popular questions currently being searched for about Celtic's opponents include "who are FK Jablonec" and "what country and league is Jablonec in". There are also questions about how people can watch the game on TV.

They are a Czech professional football club based in Jablonec nad Nisou, a city in the Liberec Region of the Czech Republic with a population of 45,000.

The second-largest city in the region, it is a mountain resort in the Jizera Mountains, and also a local centre for education, and is known for its glass and jewellery production.

Jablonec was founded in the 14th century, according to the first written document which dates back to 1356.

In August 1469, the village was burnt to the ground by troops of rebelling Lusatians in the war between them and King George of Bohemia. The village was then resettled during the 16th century by mostly German-speaking colonists.

Today Jablonec nad Nisou is a centre of active holiday tourism and sport.

It is also well known for its modern architecture from the 1900s, 1920s, and 1930s. The Mšeno Dam in Jablonec is the northernmost intra-urban valley dam in Europe.

FK Jablonec has played in the top league of Czech football, Czech First League, since 1994.

They qualified for the Europa League qualifiers after finishing third in the Czech First League.

They have won the Czech Cup twice, in 1997/98 and 2012/13. The club finished a best-ever second place in the 2009/10 Czech First League, just a point behind league champions Sparta Prague and qualified for the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League. They were knocked out in the qualifiers.

The club managed to reach the group stages of the Europa League just once before - in 2018/19 but finished bottom in a group with Rennes, Dynamo Kiev and Astana.

The big game is taking place at the Strelnice Stadium with a 4.45pm kick-off time.

The match is live on the BBC Scotland channel with ex-Celt Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Thompson in the Sportscene studio.

The second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League at Parkhead will be played next Thursday (August 12).