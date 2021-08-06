A British Airways flight from Scotland has landed safely at a London airport after declaring a mid-air emergency.
The 10.15am flight from Edinburgh to London put out a Squawk 7700 emergency signal just minutes after taking off after 10am today.
It has since been confirmed to The Herald that a minor technical issue was discovered on board the Airbus A319-131.
The pilots requested a priority landing into Heathrow as a precautionary measure.
A spokesman told The Herald: £Our pilots requested a priority landing into Heathrow, as a precaution due to a minor technical issue.
"The aircraft landed safely."
Live Squawk 7700: Track SHT9Z live now with Plane Finder https://t.co/ejLQrR3QYr #avgeek #SHT9Z pic.twitter.com/mnSrBYUivt— Plane Finder (@planefinder) August 6, 2021
It's one of several plane emergencies to be recorded above Scotland over the last several days.
Yesterday, a US military plane declared a mid-air emergency just minutes after taking off from Glasgow Prestwick Airport.
The McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Extender, with callsign ROMA91, took off at around 10.06am on Thursday.
It declared a Squawk 7700 emergency at around 10.12am.
On Tuesday, an Eastern Airways flight, operating on the Aberdeen to Sumburgh route, declared an emergency.
And last week, a cargo plane from Charles De Gaulle Airport in France had to turn back while en route to Edinburgh after the crew experienced an issue with a door.
