A British Airways flight from Scotland has landed safely at a London airport after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The 10.15am flight from Edinburgh to London put out a Squawk 7700 emergency signal just minutes after taking off after 10am today.

It has since been confirmed to The Herald that a minor technical issue was discovered on board the Airbus A319-131.

The pilots requested a priority landing into Heathrow as a precautionary measure.

A spokesman told The Herald: £Our pilots requested a priority landing into Heathrow, as a precaution due to a minor technical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely."

It's one of several plane emergencies to be recorded above Scotland over the last several days.

Yesterday, a US military plane declared a mid-air emergency just minutes after taking off from Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

The McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Extender, with callsign ROMA91, took off at around 10.06am on Thursday.

It declared a Squawk 7700 emergency at around 10.12am.

On Tuesday, an Eastern Airways flight, operating on the Aberdeen to Sumburgh route, declared an emergency.

And last week, a cargo plane from Charles De Gaulle Airport in France had to turn back while en route to Edinburgh after the crew experienced an issue with a door.