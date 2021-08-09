Heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to continue across parts of Scotland.

Met Office forecasters are warning of flooding and disruption in a few places, with a yellow alert covering large swathes of the east coast.

Thundery downpours could see parts of Scotland hit with 15-30mm of rainfall in a short space of time or perhaps with 50-70mm over several hours, according to the Met Office.

SEPA flood alerts are also in place, covering Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Scottish Borders, Tayside and West Central Scotland.

The showers will die out during the evening.

Met office warning

The Met Office said: “Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 10-20mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 30-50 mm over several hours in a few places where successive showers occur.

“Some of these showers may also be thundery.

“The showers will fade away during the evening.”

It comes after a weekend of downpours in which the worst washouts were in northern England and southern Scotland.

The Met Office earlier said higher pressure will start to build from the west on Tuesday, bringing more settled conditions for many places by midweek.

Commuters caught in the rain

Meteorologist Craig Snell said: “For a lot of the UK tomorrow it will be like what we have seen over the weekend, plenty of showers around and some of those showers will be heavy.”

He added: “As we head towards the middle of the week, the showers do take a bit of a step back and we generally turn a little bit drier for most as we go into Tuesday.

“There will be some showers around across northern and eastern parts but they won’t be as impactful as they have been.”

Mr Snell continued: “Certainly down in the southern half of the UK, we certainly might have a good few decent days towards the second half of the week, where we will replace the showers with some sunshine and some warmer temperatures.

“So it turns into a bit of a north-south split as we go through this week but I think for all of us the heavy rain will have passed.”

This comes as parts of Glasgow was flooded over the weekend, closing railway lines and flooding streets, even leaving one car to be abandoned.

On Glasgow’s Great Western Road, cars were seen driving through flood water while a couple was forced to abandon a car underneath Drumchapel railway bridge after it became submerged.

Claire, a local resident, told the PA news agency: “They walked through the water up to their waist. I went to get (a) train and all (were) cancelled so had to wade home in rain up to my calves.”