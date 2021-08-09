IT will be a night time sailing for the third and final cruise ship that has made Glasgow its home.
Azamara Journey is the last vessel to leave King George V dock near Braehead after a year waiting out the pandemic.
A spokeswoman for Azamara confirmed the ship will leave its berth at 11.30pm, guided out to sea by river pilots and tug boats.
Videos of the Pursuit leaving at the weekend were shared on social media.
The skyline will feel very empty after the three ships, Journey, Pursuit and Quest, having been docked since last year.
Azamara was to be the first to say goodbye to Glasgow when she set sail on July 26 to huge crowds waving her off.
On Saturday the Pursuit set sail in the morning with the river banks lined with well wishers.
Journey is the only boat to set off at night and will make a striking sight with her lights on.
