Vandals have been running riot at a holiday park in Ayrshire, vandalising dozens of vehicles.
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a spate of vandalism at Craig Tara between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday.
They say the tyres of at least 26 vehicles were slashed within the Golf Village and Kintyre View areas.
Sergeant Claire Walker, of Ayr Police Station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 4005 of 8 August. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
The park is run by Haven Holidays, which on their website says that their Craig Tara park is 'a chock-full of family fun'.
