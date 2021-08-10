WAVERLEY passengers were treated to another "magnificent display" by a pod of dolphins yesterday.
Lucky passengers on board the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world were able to catch a glimpse of the moment by Greenock - just days after a previous visit.
Sharing a video on the Waverely Excursions Twitter, they wrote: "The crew of Waverley were treated to another magnificent display by the Greenock dolphins this morning!"
The crew of Waverley were treated to another magnificent display by the Greenock dolphins this morning! 🐬 pic.twitter.com/sp8B1FHSWH— Waverley Excursions (@PS_Waverley) August 9, 2021
Later that day passengers on the afternoon cruise were treated to a Coastguard helicopter fly-by near Arran.
Passengers on board this afternoon’s cruise of the North Arran Coast were treated to a Coastguard helicopter fly-by! 🚁— Waverley Excursions (@PS_Waverley) August 9, 2021
Waverley sails on the Clyde until Sunday August 29. Tickets can be booked online at https://t.co/hhSUexC1EV or purchased on board when you sail 🚢 pic.twitter.com/uHawu9fv04
Speaking to The Herald at the weekend, general manager Paul Semple said sightings had been going on close to the paddle steamer over the last few days on the Clyde.
He said: "It's unusual to see dolphins this far up the Clyde off Custom House Key, but there's always a really great interest for passengers and crew alike to see dolphins swimming ahead of the ship."
While dolphins are common in Scottish waters, it is not so common for the animals to be spotted so far up the Clyde.
Waverley is currently operating on the Firth of Clyde with sailings continuing until August 29.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.