A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information about who attacked ex-Celtic chief Peter Lawwell's home.

Pictures from the scene in May show Mr Lawwell's Thortonhall home, as well as three cars, destroyed by the fire and subsequent explosion.

No-one was injured in the attack.

Last month the police released footage of a male suspect, seen fleeing the scene, was described as being around 5 ft 10 ins and of slim build.

He was wearing black joggers, a black hooded jumper with the hood up, black trainers and a face mask.

READ MORE: Celtic chief Peter Lawwell's house fire: Police hunt suspect

Crimestoppers said it believes people in the local community may know who was behind the “reckless and irresponsible” attack.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “The potential risk to life from this kind of attack means we urgently need anyone with information about those responsible to come forward before someone is seriously hurt.

“We know it can be difficult to speak up about crime, especially if it’s about someone close to home or because you may be fearful of the consequences.

“However, that’s why Crimestoppers is here for you – to take your information whilst you stay completely anonymous.

“Since we began in the late 1980s our charity has always kept its cast-iron guarantee to the hundreds of thousands of Scots who have trusted us with their anonymous information over the years.

“You can use our easy and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org to pass on what you know or you can talk to us by calling our UK contact centre which is open 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111.

“Not only may you be eligible for a reward, but you’ll be doing the right thing.”