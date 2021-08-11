DEVASTATING photos show the aftermath of a fire at a popular Airdrie restaurant as the community shares their heartbreak.

Firefighters were called to Trattoria Guidi, known as Guidis, at 12.50am today.

Pictures from the scene at Rochsolloch Road show that the fire at the Italian restaurant has been put out, but crews remain to make the area safe.

Hundreds of local residents, businesses and politicians have shared their heartbreak after hearing the sad news.

Stephen at James Glen Car Sales said: "What a crushing blow for Airdrie and Coatbridge with the loss of one of the areas most popular restaurants, Guidi's.

"These guy's, have been in business since I can remember - 40years?!, and can only begin to imagine what the family must be going through at this time. Every business owners worst nightmare.

"We hope Guidi's returns bigger and better than before. We didn’t realise our most recent visit would be our last. For now at least!"

Inara Candles wrote: "My heartfelt condolences to the Guidi family. They lost their wonderful restaurant last night in a huge fire. It was more than a business to them.

"It was filled with memories and keepsakes that had been around for decades. They had memorial items for lost loved ones around the place and those types of things just can't be replaced. I think the painting of one of my great great (don't know how many great) grandfather's was in the 100s of years old.

"The restaurant was an absolute pillar of the community."

Councillor Paul Di Mascio said: "Devastating news about Guidis fire overnight, glad everyone was okay and nobody was hurt.

"So many happy memories with family here over decades as will so many others. Praying you get through this awful event and come back stronger in due course."

Neil Gray MSP added: "I’m absolutely devastated that Trattoria Guidi has been destroyed by fire overnight. Guidi’s is an Airdrie institution and I’ve enjoyed so many lovely meals there.

"I hope nobody was hurt and my heart goes out to Carlo and the family as well as all the staff. If there is anything I can do to help, as always I am available at Neil.gray.msp@parliament.scot."

Meanwhile, another restaurant, The Mint Coatbridge also sent a message of support. Bosses wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear this news about Guidis, a local institution.

"From one family business to another, thoughts and prayers with Carlo and his team. We hope you can rebuild and come back stronger than ever. Love Team Mint."

Natalie Valenti wrote: "Can't believe we sat right here for dinner last night. So sad waking up to the news about Guidis! Almost every family birthday, mothers and fathers day, Valentine's, Easter, Christmas and Hogmanay has been spent there for the last 20 years! I hope that the restaurant returns."

Alison Newman said: "So sorry to hear this very sad news. I have been going to Guidis since it first opened along with most of Monklands Hospital staff at that time - what great memories. Moved away to London but Guidis was always on my 'to do list’ every time I came home.

"Then brought my husband and children here to introduce them to the famous lasagne. Many great family nights. Hopefully, it will rise from the ashes and come back stronger than ever. Thank God no one was hurt - much love to Carlo and the staff."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10am on Wednesday, August 11, officers were called to a fire at a restaurant in Rochsolloch Road, Airdrie.

"Officers are in attendance and we are working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to establish the cause of the fire.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 00.49am on Wednesday, August 11, to reports of a building on fire at Rochsolloch Road, Airdrie.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival, firefighters found a single storey restaurant well alight.

“Additional resources were mobilised including four further appliances and crews remain on the scene as they work to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. No casualties were reported.”