Scotland's Covid infection rates are among the lowest in the UK, according to latest figures.

Northern Ireland have the highest infection rates in the UK by some margin, with hospitalisations increasing and deaths too.

In Northern Ireland cases are triple that of Scotland and Wales, with 445.3 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Scotland has 143.6 and Wales 141.5 and England with 282.1.

Despite fairing better than England and Northern Ireland, Scotland had another 51 deaths this week raising the total to 10,421.

Northern Ireland - 445.3 England - 282.1 Scotland - 143.6 Wales - 141.5

When it comes to second doses Scotland is at a very similar level of Northern Ireland and England for double vaccinations, England have 74.5% of the population, Northern Ireland has 75.3%, Scotland has 75.6% and Wales the leader in this has 83.4%.

Dr David Cromie from the Public Health Agency said it is vital that everyone does as much as they can to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“This is a serious disease and people are still dying or becoming very unwell,” he said.

“We need everyone to continue to follow the public health advice, get tested if they are symptomatic, and engage with the Contact Tracing Centre (CTS) if they test positive for Covid-19.

“If you haven’t yet received your Covid-19 vaccine, make arrangements to get it as soon as possible, as the vaccine will help prevent you from becoming seriously unwell with Covid-19, and also help keep vulnerable members of our community safe.”